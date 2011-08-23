Huntsman Launches New Web Video criticising Obama, As He Hits GOP Candidates In Prime Time

Photo: CNN via YouTube

2012 Republican presidential candidate Jon Huntsman released a web video Tuesday highlighting his recent media blitz and his criticism of President Barack Obama.It is a sharp contrast to his recent television appearances have had the former Utah governor taking shots at his fellow GOP contenders — asserting they are not electable when they veer to the right of the Republican Party in the primaries.



Wary of being used by Democrats as a surrogate to attack the Republican field, the former Ambassador to China is using the video, titled “Take It From Me: The President Failed,” to draw a distinction between him and the man he once served under.

“[Obama] had two and a half years to do the most important thing demanded by the American people: Fix the economy, create an environment that is conducive to job growth, and he has failed us,” Huntsman is shown telling CNN’s Piers Morgan. “He is a good man, he is earnest, but he has failed us on the most important issue of our day.”

Watch the full video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.