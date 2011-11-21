Huntsman Is All In On New Hampshire On Saturday Night Live

GOP Presidential candidate Jon Huntsman became the first 2012 contender to stop by the set of Saturday Night Live — mocking his campaign’s exclusive focus on New Hampshire voters.



Like in his debate performances, Huntsman struggled to connect with the camera, but joked that after polling in the margin of error for months “to have any digit at all is a big deal.”

Watch the video below:



