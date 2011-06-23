Huntsman Calls On Obama To Intervene In The Boeing labour Dispute

Photo: AP

Newly-declared GOP presidential candidate Jon Huntsman is the latest Republican to call on President Barack Obama to take a side in the ongoing labour dispute over Boeing’s new South Carolina assembly plant.During his campaign announcement tour to the state, the Associated Press is reporting Huntsman said the President must intervene in the lawsuit filed by the National labour Relations Board on behalf of Boeing’s largest union, or else the case would scare businesses away from the state.



The NLRB filed the suit on behalf of the aerospace giant’s largest union, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, alleging Boeing was moving the assembly line for its 787 Dreamliner jet to South Carolina in retaliation for the union’s 2008 strike against the company.

Huntsman is betting his campaign on winning the early states of New Hampshire and South Carolina.

