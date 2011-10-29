Huntsman Attacks Romney With Back-Flipping Toy Monkey

Jon Huntsman’s presidential campaign released an ad Friday criticising GOP front-runner Mitt Romney’s many flip-flops, using a back-flipping toy monkey to drive the point home.



The ad mentions Romney’s reversal on union-busting legislation in Ohio, as well as his shifting position on abortion.

Romney’s flip-flops were a major issue in his 2008 bid for the Republican nomination, as positions he took as governor of liberal-leaning Massachusetts were — and remain — out of sync with GOP primary voters.

Earlier Friday, Huntsman called Romney a “perfectly lubricated weather vane,” on the issues that matter to voters.

Huntsman spokesman Tim Miller summed-up the campaign’s attack, saying “Back flipping is for toys and gymnasts, not presidents.”

Watch the video below:

The ad’s script is below:

JHFP Web Video – “Backflip”

Released – 10/28/2011

TRT: 60 Seconds

Script:

JOE JOHNS: If Republicans didn’t like Mitt Romney’s position on the so-called “union-busting” proposal in Ohio, all they had to do is wait one day before he changed it.

DONNY DEUTSCH: History has showed us after the last few decades, in this 24/7 media world, the flip-flopping candidate cannot get elected.

MITT ROMNEY: I believe that abortion should be safe and legal in this country.

MITT ROMNEY: That I have consistently been pro-life.

MITT ROMNEY: When he took office, the economy was in recession, and he made it worse.

MITT ROMNEY: I didn’t say that things are worse.

MITT ROMNEY: Look, I was an Independent during the time of Reagan-Bush, I am not trying to return to Reagan-Bush.

MITT ROMNEY: Is to pursue the strategy which Ronald Reagan pursued.

MITT ROMNEY: We do have tough gun laws in Massachusetts. I support them.

MITT ROMNEY: And I would protect our Second Amendment rights to bear arms.

MARY MATALIN: And the core of their concern is what you just raised, what is his core?

JON HUNTSMAN: It smacks a little bit of leading from behind.

CHYRON – “Leadership You Can Depend On”

JON HUNTSMAN: This is a time when if you are going to be President of the United States, you show a little presidential leadership. That’s by taking a position and leading out. Sometimes there is a risk associated with taking a position, but that’s all part of leadership.

CHYRON – “Jon Huntsman – President 2012”

CHYRON – “Jon Huntsman.com – Paid for by Jon Huntsman for President”

