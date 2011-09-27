Huntsman And Bachmann Hit Perry For Foreign Policy Inexperience

Photo: Gage Skidmore via Flikr / Wikimedia

GOP front-runner Rick Perry just can’t catch a break.The Texas governor is under fire from former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman and Rep. Michele Bachmann for his answer at Thursday’s GOP debate to a hypothetical question about Pakistan losing control of a nuclear weapon.



Perry’s response was incoherent, so much so that Huntsman’s web video attacking Perry’s response replays it in all of its uncomfortable, cringe-inducing glory.

Huntsman answered the question on the Michael Smerconish radio show in three sentences — highlighting his experience as Ambassador to China.

Then on MSNBC’s Morning Joe Tuesday, Huntsman criticised Perry for standing in front of Israeli politicians to criticise the President of the United States during a time of intense negotiations over Palestinian statehood, agreeing with Joe Scarborough’s statement that it was “horrifying.”

“It’s unprecedented — unprecedented — I’ve never seen that before, I’ve never heard of that before, and I thought that was a bad practice,” he said.

Strongly alluded to Perry when she made the following criticism while speaking in Iowa.

“We can’t compromise this time,” Bachmann said according to POLITICO. “We can’t settle for a candidate who doesn’t understand the problems that we have in the Middle East, who doesn’t understand the problems in Afghanistan and Pakistan.”

For Perry, the foreign policy problems, coupled with his unpopular stance on immigration, are raising flags with many Republican insiders — and adding to his electability woes.

But the flub hasn’t cost him much in the polls — he leads the Republicans for the nomination according to a CNN poll released Monday.

Watch Huntsman’s web video below:

Watch Huntsman criticise Rick Perry on Morning Joe:



