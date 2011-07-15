SUN, CELEBS, AND JACK DANIELS: A Day In The Life Of The Daily's Hunter Walker

Hunter Walker has a pretty sweet gig.



He works out of The Daily’s West Coast office, reporting on Hollywood, Scientology, and everything else that makes the Left Coast great.

So what does he do all day? Well, he goes to Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, hangs out with his boss Richard Johnson, and goes to “Glow in the Dark” parties armed with a bottle of Jack Daniels.

Maybe we should move west?

