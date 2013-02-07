Meet The Power Duo From Twitter And YouTube Who Are Electrifying Silicon Valley

Photo: Fortune Live Media (Walk)

In the highly networked universe of Silicon Valley, Satya Patel and Hunter Walk stand out for their connections.Now they’re putting them to use, Dan Primack reports at Fortune, in forming a new venture-capital firm to be called Homebrew, which is seeking to raise $25 million.



The buzz on Twitter was palpable.

Both Patel and Walk joined Google in 2003. Patel worked there four years, while Walk just left the search giant recently, he said in a blog post.

Patel went on to work as a partner at Battery Ventures, then joined Twitter in 2011, where he ran product for a year until a reorg left him without a role. (Patel had run product alone, but Twitter decided to split up his job into three product positions.)

Walk worked on products at Google and then YouTube after Google acquired it. He’s known for his blog, Elapsed Time, and his prolific presence on Twitter. (Disclosure: Walk and I have favorited each other’s tweets.)

Why the excitement?

The smart take seems to be that Walk and Patel, with their experiences building great Web products like Twitter and YouTube, will attract entrepreneurs of a similar product-focused ilk—likely from the wide-stretching professional networks they built up at Google and other companies.

Without addressing Primack’s report of a fund, Patel said on Twitter Wednesday night that he and Walk were working together:

[email protected]hunterwalk and I are old friends and colleagues and are working on some new projects but we’ll have more to share in the coming weeks. — Satya Patel (@satyap) February 6, 2013

