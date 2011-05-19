Hunter S. Thompson Once Wrote A Letter To The Owner Of The Colts To Tell Him His Team Sucks

Photo: AP

Yesterday, Colts owner Jim Irsay (who easily has the best Twitter feed of any NFL owner) posted on the Colts website, a “fan” letter that he received many years ago.Except it didn’t come from just any fan. It was from crazy, foul-mouthed journalist Hunter S. Thompson:



“To Jim Irsay

The Colts suck because you diss the whole concept of “Team” – or even “Gang”.

The Colts act like a gaggle of third-world transients in a holding pen with just enough whiskey and weirdness and talent to be competitive – but soon they will start getting busted – small things at first, but soon bigger & faster & uglier. And your shame will be as the shame of many; yr days will be spastic episodes full of great crooked cops & wrongful dishonor…that is what I see in the future – which is yesterday for you poor bastards because you’re too dumb to even Fake a “team” concept or even to say the word “we” in public. That’s why you can’t have any fun with the Colts & you won’t have any fun with the Browns or the Whores or The Globtrotters.

Be careful, James – yr greed crazed outbursts are beginning to rub off on people. “

Dr. Hunter S. Thompson.

May 5th 1997

Thompson’s note was actually somewhat prophetic. The Colts were were actually 9-7 the previous season and made the playoffs. Then they went 3-13 in 1997 and fired their coach.

The next year, they drafted Peyton Manning. Things have been slightly better since then.



