Randomly, CNN’s first report on the East Coast earthquake cites Phillies right-fielder Hunter Pence as a witness to the quake in Philadelphia.The report reads:



In Philadelphia, HunterPence3 tweeted, “Wow Earthquake just shook the entire locker room!”

Pence joined Wolf Blitzer, an anonymous guy on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, and the twitter account @tribesinsider as witnesses named in the CNN report.

Pence has not only catalyzed the Phillies offence since being traded from Houston, he’s also become the most trusted name in earthquake news.

