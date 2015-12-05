This is what happens to you when your naked photos are hacked and published on the web

Hunter Moore, the “most hated man on the internet,” has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison. The reason? Moore operated the notorious revenge porn website “Is Anyone Up?”.

Users could submit intimate photos — often of former partners without their consent — and these would be listed by the photo subjects’ real names, personal details, and social media accounts.

Moore, who has also been fined $2,000 (£1,323), didn’t just rely on user submissions. A court has also found Moore guilty of paying another individual — Charles Evens — to hack into womens’ online accounts to steal compromising photos.

One such victim was K. Laws, who had her photos stolen by Evens. Laws’ mother, Charlotte Laws, subsequently became an activist in the fight against revenge porn, and was pivotal in helping catch Moore.

K. Laws testified against Moore during his trial, describing the violation she felt as “he completely flipped my world upside down.” Her full testimony has been published by Motherboard, and it makes for harrowing reading.

“Over three years ago, Hunter Moore paid a man named Charlie Evans to hack into my private email account to steal my photos,” she said. “A few months before I was hacked, I had taken the photos alone in the mirror in my bedroom. These photos had never been seen nor sent to anyone. I had absolutely no intention of letting anyone see them.”

While on shift working as a waitress, she got a call from a colleague — the first indication that anything had happened. “I stepped outside and she proceeded to tell me that I had a topless photo online along with my full name, Twitter account link, and current city. As total shock was taking over me, she said she was so sorry this happened to me. I felt exposed, ashamed and broke into tears.”

Within a day the photo had been texted round to everyone at work, she said, and she “lost a role in a film” because of it. “Not to mention the tens of thousands of strangers who saw, commented on or even possibly saved the photo.”

From there, things went from bad to worse. People added her on Facebook and sent her sexual messages. A porn star reached out to try and talk “business.” A stalker parked outside the family home for two nights.

Laws tried to reach out to Moore, to see if he would remove the photos. Instead, he “decided to publicly brag online to his 600,000 followers by lying about me and further damaging my reputation. He called me a whore, and he wrote on Twitter, ‘I fucked Charlotte Laws’ daughter so many times’ and ‘her daughter sucks the best cock.’ Your honour, I’ve never been in the same room with Hunter Moore except in court.”

Laws’ mother also received death threats, and Moore continued to be abusive towards both of them after the photos were removed. “He sent a tweet to my mum saying, ‘Posting your daughter’s nudes tonight. I am Internet and SEO genius.’ Then he wrote again ‘I’ll ruin your life and your daughter’s the fun way. When you and your daughter get my dick out of your mouths, you will realise how hard I troll you.’ He also tried to harass me and mum online by linking our names with his YouTube video titled ‘How to have sex with cripples.'”

She concluded: “There is no ounce of humanity in Hunter Moore and nor do I believe he is capable of rehabilitation. This man is full of hate. I will carry the trauma of this experience with me for the rest of my life.”

You can read the entire testimony here, via Motherboard:

My privacy was violated by Hunter Moore… a guy I did not know, a total stranger. He called himself a “professional life-ruiner,” which is exactly what he was and that’s exactly what he did to me. I can’t begin to express the amount of anger and pain I have built up inside of me because of this man. He completely flipped my world upside down. Over three years ago, Hunter Moore paid a man named Charlie Evans to hack into my private email account to steal my photos. A few months before I was hacked, I had taken the photos alone in the mirror in my bedroom. These photos had never been seen nor sent to anyone. I had absolutely no intention of letting anyone see them. I took tons of photos. Most of them were clothed. I emailed them to myself to eventually save on my computer. They were in a private folder called “my pix” along with a plethora of other photos of my dogs, little brothers, parents and such. I found out my photos were online while at my then waitressing job. I received a phone call from the hostess not working that night telling me to step outside because she had something urgent to tell me. I stepped outside and she proceeded to tell me that I had a topless photo online along with my full name, Twitter account link, and current city. As total shock was taking over me, she said she was so sorry this happened to me. I felt exposed, ashamed and broke into tears. I could barely finish my shift at work and accidentally spilled water on some customers. I didn’t know what else to do other than call my mum. I made her promise not to tell anyone including my father and step-father. I was hoping no one would see it, but within a day a mass text with my photo had been sent to everyone at my restaurant. The assistant manager said she could get me fired over it, and I lost a role in a film, not to mention the tens of thousands of strangers who saw, commented on or even possibly saved the photo. When I got home that night I noticed a bunch of random guys adding me on Facebook and following me on social media. I received vile sexual messages and rude comments. One guy told me he saved the photo, which mortified me. The porn star Ron Jeremy even contacted me to “talk business.” This disgusted me immensely. I was worried my name would be tainted and my friends would find out… which they eventually did. I had to watch every move on social media in order to deal with harsh comments and judgments from those around me. I felt hurt that someone would go to such an extent to expose someone in such a nasty way. I didn’t want to go anywhere or do anything. During most of the time period when my photo was on the website I was in bed curled into a ball feeling unable to act or move. I did do one thing, however. I decided to email Hunter Moore. I asked him nicely to remove my photo which shortly turned into me pleading with him. But still he wouldn’t take it down. Hunter Moore instead decided to publicly brag online to his 600,000 followers by lying about me and further damaging my reputation. He called me a whore, and he wrote on Twitter, “I fucked Charlotte Laws’ daughter so many times” and “her daughter sucks the best cock.” Your honour, I’ve never been in the same room with Hunter Moore except in court. While my mum was trying to remove the photo from the Internet for me, life was very stressful in and out of home. At home, I was scared for my life. There was even a stalker parked in front of our house on two nights. Once he noticed that we had seen him, he sped off almost crashing into our neighbour’s wall. My mum received threatening phone calls and tweets from members of Hunter Moore’s cult. Some people said they would kill her, and Hunter Moore himself said he would buy a gun and kill the person who started the FBI investigation, who happened to be my mother. This terrified me. My mum and I even went as far as to put metal poles under our beds as weapons in case someone decided to break in and harm us. Outside of the home, I had people who I didn’t even know mention that they knew about my photo. I still get people saying it to this day, and I have never really known how to respond. When my photos were finally off of his website, it did not stop him. He then threatened to re-post my photos online. He sent a tweet to my mum saying, “Posting your daughter’s nudes tonight. I am Internet and SEO genius.” Then he wrote again “I’ll ruin your life and your daughter’s the fun way. When you and your daughter get my dick out of your mouths, you will realise how hard I troll you.” He also tried to harass me and mum online by linking our names with his YouTube video titled “How to have sex with cripples.” There is no ounce of humanity in Hunter Moore and nor do I believe he is capable of rehabilitation. This man is full of hate. I will carry the trauma of this experience with me for the rest of my life. What Hunter Moore did was 1000 times worse than anything Charlie Evens did.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.