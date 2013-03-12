'Revenge Porn' Site Founder Ordered To Pay $250,000 In Defamation Suit

Hunter Moore did not contest the charges.

Photo: Anderson/YouTube

“Revenge porn” king Hunter Moore has been ordered to pay $250,000 in damages to the founder of an anti-bullying website, Nathan Mattise of Ars Technica reports.Moore, who founded two websites that let people post naked pictures of their exes, falsely accused Bullyville.com website founder of being a pedophile who possessed child pornography, a court found.

The Twitter diatribe occurred after McGibney purchased the domain to Moore’s site IsAnyoneUp.com in April 2012, Ars Technica reported.

Moore subsequently made the pedophilia accusations to his almost 150,000 followers, Ars Technica reported.

In August McGibney filed a defamation lawsuit and registered restraining orders against Moore in two states. McGibney also used his website to speak out against Moore.

“Within 72 hours of that transaction being complete, Hunter was on Twitter cyberbullying kids worse than ever before,” McGibney wrote in a blog post. “Telling kids that they should ‘kill themselves’ using vulgar, racist language and advocating more violence and revenge.”

Mr. McGibney says he’ll donate the $250,000 to women’s shelters across the U.S.

BBC News notes that McGibney has also launched a class action suit against IsAnyoneUp.com, inviting users to come forward with complaints.

“We’ll soon be launching a brand new site for IsAnyoneUp.com that not only shows the history and eventual dismantling of this disturbing website, but also brings valuable information to people who have been wronged by similar behaviour,” McGibney said.

Moore declined to defend the case, according to the court order. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

