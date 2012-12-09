Meet The 26-Year-Old Bachelor Behind Two 'Revenge Porn' Sites

Hacker group extraordinaire Anonymous has officially declared war on the man responsible for two “revenge porn” sites.



And as such, we’re learning more than we ever wanted to know about Hunter Moore, the man who has founded two sites that let users post naked pictures of people without their consent.

As part of its Operation Hunt Hunter, Anonymous posted a ton of personal information about Moore, including his social security number and various Internet passwords.

For proof Anonymous actually hacked Moore’s sites, the group posted photos of HunterMoore.TV’s homepage with a browser title that reads “HACKED BY ANONYMOUS!”

The group also defaced Moore’s LinkedIn page, replacing his profile picture with a photo of the Anonymous mask and filling his biography with less-than-pleasant terms.

Anonymous also posted a picture of Twitter conversation where a user had to alert Moore to the fact he had posted the picture of an underage girl. According to Anonymous, that conversation is proof Moore doesn’t verify people in pictures are legally adults before posting their photos.

The group also claims it has proof Moore uses drugs, transports drugs, harasses people, and drives while under the influence.

Included in Anonymous’ data dump was a link to Moore’s OKCupid profile:

Photo: OKCupid.com/huntermoore

Moore revealed in an interview in July that he created IsAnyoneUp.com to get revenge on a woman who broke his heart. “That’s how it started dude, trying to get back at somebody in revenge,” Moore said, adding that he wanted to hurt this woman “10 times harder.”

Business Insider has reached out to Moore via the email address posted by Anonymous to get his take on the attack, as well as his views on his latest venture. We have not received an immediate response.

