Hunter Coal Mine Accident Claims Two Lives

Two men died overnight after an underground coal mine accident in the Hunter Valley.

The Newcastle Herald reports that a team of eight was working 500 metres underground at the Austar mine in Paxton near Cessnock in the Hunter Valley when a wall collapsed.

The men were trapped and just after midnight, two men were declared dead.

The Austar website says that the Mine uses a special technique to extract the coal known as “Longwall Top Coal Caving (LTCC) technology”.

Austar says that this method was:

“Introduced in France, and further refined in China for the last 15 years, top coal caving uses a modified longwall mining system. LTCC technology is ideal in thick seams and enables significantly greater resource recovery in seams such as the Greta Seam.”

Operations at the mine have ceased amid an investigation and report being prepared for the coroner.

The Herald reported Yancoal Australia CEO Reinhold Schmidt said: “Our thoughts are with the families, colleagues and friends of the two employees in this tragic incident.”

The full Herald report is here

