A mother who claims Hunter Biden fathered her child went public with a DNA test because he stopped paying child support, lawyers say

AP Hunter Biden waits for the start of the his father’s, Vice President Joe Biden’s, debate at Centre College in Danville, 2014.

The mother of Hunter Biden’s previously unknown child outed him as the father because he stopped paying to support the child, her lawyers say.

Attorneys for Lunden Alexis Roberts submitted a court filing on Wednesday declaring “with scientific certainty” that Biden was the father of the child, born in August 2018.

Attorneys say the decision was made over Biden’s “refusal to continue to support his child.” They are seeking $US11,058 in fees, and filed a petition for paternity and child support.

“She really does not want this to be a media spectacle. She does not want this to affect Joe Biden’s campaign. She just wants this baby to get financial support from the baby’s father,” attorney Clint Lancaster said.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The mother of Hunter Biden’s previously unknown child made the results of his positive DNA match public because he stopped supporting the child financially, her lawyers say.

Attorneys for Lunden Alexis Roberts cited Biden’s “refusal to continue to support his child,” in a motion filed Wednesday at the circuit court in Independence County, Arkansas.

They were not explicit about what support had been in place previously.

A separate document lodged with the court declared “with scientific certainty” that Biden was the father of Roberts’ child, born in August 2018. The child’s name and gender have not been made public.

The attorneys said Biden is “not expected to challenge the results.” He has yet to respond to the claim.

Clint and Jennifer Lancaster filed a petition for paternity and child support on May 29, months before the case became public.

They say Biden previously admitted to Roberts that he was the father, but that she has gone public because he stopped providing child support.

“She really does not want this to be a media spectacle. She does not want this to affect Joe Biden’s campaign. She just wants this baby to get financial support from the baby’s father,” Clint Lancaster told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Roberts met Biden while studying at George Washington University, her lawyers said.

Business Insider contacted Biden’s attorney, Dustin McDaniel, for comment, but is yet to receive a response.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.