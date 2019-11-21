A DNA test revealed Hunter Biden fathered a baby with another woman while he was dating his brother's widow

Paul Morigi/Getty Images for World Food Program USA Hunter Biden.

A court filing says a DNA test confirmed that Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, is the father of a baby in Arkansas.

The document, filed on Wednesday in Independence County, Arkansas, said Hunter Biden was “not expected to challenge the results of the DNA test or the testing process,” according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Biden had denied being the baby’s father.

The baby’s mother, Lunden Alexis Roberts, filed a petition for paternity and child support in May.

The document, filed on Wednesday in Independence County, Arkansas, on behalf of the baby’s mother, Lunden Alexis Roberts, said the DNA test determined that Biden was the baby’s father “with scientific certainty.”

The filing said Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, is “not expected to challenge the results of the DNA test or the testing process.” He has not commented publicly on it.

In May, Roberts, who said she and Hunter Biden’s relationship resulted in a child born in August 2018, filed a petition for paternity and child support and a request for him to pay healthcare for the child, according to the Daily Beast.

Biden’s relationship history is complicated. In 2017, he finalised his divorce from Kathleen Biden, his wife of more than 20 years, after she accused him of spending money on drugs and strip clubs.

That year, he started dating Hallie Biden, his brother Beau’s widow and the mother of his niece and nephew. Page Six reported in April that they had recently broken up – meaning the baby was born during their relationship.

To add to the complicated situation, he married Melissa Cohen in a surprise wedding this May.

Wednesday’s filing delves into Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, saying he is “considered by some to be the person most likely to win his party’s nomination and challenge President Trump on the ballot in 2020.”

It said that members of the Biden family are protected by the US Secret Service, suggesting that the child would also need protection.





