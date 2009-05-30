Introducing Tasting Table: Daily Candy For People Who Eat

Editor’s note: SAI invites CEOs to introduce their companies and services to our readers. This post is part of that series. If you’d like to introduce your company to our readers, just send us a note like this (to [email protected]) describing your service the way you would tell a friend (no press releases, please). We can’t guarantee publication, as we will only run one post per day, but if your note is good and we think our readers would be interested, we’ll make every effort to post it.





SAI readers, I’d like to introduce you to Tasting Table (http://TastingTable.com), a new daily email company that I’m running for Pilot Group. We launched in October, 2008 with a New York City edition, and we’ve since added a national edition (Tasting Table Everywhere) as well as a Los Angeles edition. Shortly, we’ll announce our Chicago and San Francisco editions.

As you know, there is growing competition in the daily email space, so our team here is focused intently on differentiating our product in a few key ways.

First, Tasting Table covers only the best of food and drink culture — restaurants, bars, cooking and cocktails. We are decidedly not a general lifestyle email. Each day, we serve up one easy idea that a tastemaker will find interesting.

Second, we are committed to finding off-beat gems that might have slipped off the radar; we’re not obsessed with the newest restaurant or bar that just opened (and is rarely ready for prime time). Before we write about anything, we test it ourselves, thoroughly.

Finally, we think our approach is unique because Tasting Table is obsessed with editorial quality. We hired Editor-in-Chief Nick Fauchald from Food & Wine (previously Wine Spectator) to bring magazine-style polish to our short daily emails. We hope all of this will attract a high-calibre reader who’s excited to find terrific writing and unexpected ideas in his or her inbox before lunch each day.

I should also point out that Tasting Table is proudly “Web 1.0”: In a digital world that now expects users to generate all the content and filter through a lot of noise to find the “signal,” Tasting Table is an easy recommendation that requires nothing but a moment of your time and a little trust in our taste.

In the eight months since we launched, subscriber growth–driven mostly by word-of-mouth–has been way beyond expectations, and advertiser response has also been terrific. If you subscribe at http://TastingTable.com, you’ll see some top-shelf advertisers surrounding our outstanding editorial coverage over the coming months. We hope you’ll join the Table.

Thanks!

