Gorgeous Pictures From A 'Hunger Games' Wedding Photo Shoot

Hopefully the odds are ever in their favour.Avid Hunger Games fan, and photographer Carmen Santorelli decided to recreate the magic of the insanely popular book trilogy and movie by commissioning a Hunger Games-themed styled wedding shoot.
For her dream to become a reality, Santorelli worked with a professional stylist, event planner, baker, florist, and of course, models.
“Katniss” was decked out in Monique Lhuillier and Lazaro wedding gowns, while her star-crossed lover “Peeta” rocked a tuxedo courtesy of Kleinfeld Bridal.
Santorelli was kind enough to share some highlights of the wedding shoot with us. Check out her full website here.
Photography: Carmen Santorelli Photography
Planner: Stacie Shea Events
Stylist Assistant: Lauren Megerdichian
Photography Assistant: Caroline Frost Photography
Video: DMO Films
Makeup and Hair: Erica Ogawa
Wedding Gowns: Monique Lhuillier and Lazaro from Kleinfeld Bridal
Tuxedo: Hugo Boss provided by Kleinfeld Bridal
Shoes: Aruna Seth provided by Gabriella’s New York
Hair Accessories: Kleinfeld Bridal and Gabriella NY
Location: Horsefly Farm (Private Residence), North Salem, NY
Floral Design: AvaFlora
Paper: Jessica Haley Ink
Food: Pickles and Pies
Cake & Cupcakes: Sweet Lisa’s
Vintage Rentals: The Vintage Rental Company
Female Talent: Flavia Barbat
Male Talent: Randall Harris
