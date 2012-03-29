Gorgeous Pictures From A 'Hunger Games' Wedding Photo Shoot

Photo: Carmen Santorelli Photography

Hopefully the odds are ever in their favour.Avid Hunger Games fan, and photographer Carmen Santorelli decided to recreate the magic of the insanely popular book trilogy and movie by commissioning a Hunger Games-themed styled wedding shoot.



For her dream to become a reality, Santorelli worked with a professional stylist, event planner, baker, florist, and of course, models.

“Katniss” was decked out in Monique Lhuillier and Lazaro wedding gowns, while her star-crossed lover “Peeta” rocked a tuxedo courtesy of Kleinfeld Bridal.

Santorelli was kind enough to share some highlights of the wedding shoot with us. Check out her full website here.

Photography: Carmen Santorelli Photography

Planner: Stacie Shea Events

Stylist Assistant: Lauren Megerdichian

Photography Assistant: Caroline Frost Photography

Video: DMO Films

Makeup and Hair: Erica Ogawa

Wedding Gowns: Monique Lhuillier and Lazaro from Kleinfeld Bridal

Tuxedo: Hugo Boss provided by Kleinfeld Bridal

Shoes: Aruna Seth provided by Gabriella’s New York

Hair Accessories: Kleinfeld Bridal and Gabriella NY

Location: Horsefly Farm (Private Residence), North Salem, NY

Floral Design: AvaFlora

Paper: Jessica Haley Ink

Food: Pickles and Pies

Cake & Cupcakes: Sweet Lisa’s

Vintage Rentals: The Vintage Rental Company

Female Talent: Flavia Barbat

Male Talent: Randall Harris

