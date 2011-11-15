5 Things We Learned From The Just-Out 'Hunger Games' Trailer

Megan Angelo
The hotly anticipated trailer for “The Hunger Games” — the first film in Lionsgate’s megabudget series based on Suzanne Collins‘ books — was released today.

Even if you have no interest in the books or the movie, you should watch this trailer (click to the last slide to see it) — it’s a study in great preview editing.

But in case you don’t have the time (or the headphones) — let us break it down for you.

Where'd all that budget go? Striking, futuristic, special effect infused sets.

And they're not holding back on colourful, creepy makeup and costuming, either.

Better than a catchphrase: get ready for this hand gesture to enter the pop culture mindstream at large when the film opens in March.

In contrast with the slick top-level settings, the actual Games action scenes look nakedly intense.

The best part about the trailer? It doesn't spoil those scenes for us. Watch the full spot below.

