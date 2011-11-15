5 Things We Learned From The Just-Out 'Hunger Games' Trailer

The hotly anticipated trailer for “The Hunger Games” — the first film in Lionsgate’s megabudget series based on Suzanne Collins‘ books — was released today.
Even if you have no interest in the books or the movie, you should watch this trailer (click to the last slide to see it) — it’s a study in great preview editing.
But in case you don’t have the time (or the headphones) — let us break it down for you.
Better than a catchphrase: get ready for this hand gesture to enter the pop culture mindstream at large when the film opens in March.
