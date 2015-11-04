A new theme park is going to have 'Hunger Games' rides -- here's what they will look like

Lionsgate Entertainment wants to cash in on their hit movies and turn them into a Disneyland of sorts.

According to the New York Times, two parks are planned: one in the US (outside of Atlanta), and one in China.

While you’ll be able to visit attractions based on movies like “Step Up” and “Now You See Me,” the real reason to go is for the “Hunger Games” themed rides. Planned “Hunger Games” attractions are a roller coaster that will resemble the movies’ Capitol trains, and a simulator that will take people on a “hovercraft ride” over the dystopian Panem, which Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) calls home.

But no, you won’t be participating in any actual Hunger Games.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Carl Mueller

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.