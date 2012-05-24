'Hunger Games' Star Josh Hutcherson Buys Heath Ledger's 'Tree House'

It’s been a good year for 19-year-old Josh Hutcherson.Hot off the nearly $4 billion success of “The Hunger Games” and after news that the leading actors will almost double their paychecks for two subsequent films, Hutcherson has purchased a tree house-like Hollywood Hills home previously owned by both Ellen DeGeneres and Heath Ledger.



Ledger called the 2-bedroom, two-bathroom, 1,861 square-foot property home throughout he and Michelle Williams‘ relationship, including where the two had their daughter, until their split in 2007.

After Ledger’s death in January 2008, the family’s former home, which he originally purchased from DeGeneres for $2,100,021, was put on the market and sold that July for $2.5 million.

Since then, the mid-century has bounced on and off the market, most recently listed for $2.995 million. It’s unclear whether Hutcherson snatched the home for a deeper discount—not that the star of the “Hunger Games” trilogy is hurting for cash.

Images courtesy of Zillow.

