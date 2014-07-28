Fans Needed To Go Through A Strange, Swanky Gallery To Watch The New 'Hunger Games' Trailer At Comic-Con

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part I” trailer won’t be released globally until Monday, but if you’re at San Diego Comic-Con you can watch it now. You just have to enter the world of the film.

Lionsgate partnered with Samsung to exclusively premiere the teaser trailer at the four-day convention on the Samsung Tab S Friday afternoon.

In order to see it before anyone else, fans were asked to head to the Hard Rock Hotel outside of the San Diego Convention Center.

They had to wait in pretty long lines to get a first look at the world premiere of the first teaser for “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part I.”

Once inside, fans headed to a section of Samsung’s Galaxy Experience called the Capitol Gallery. It’s named after the fictional utopian city in “The Hunger Games” where the world’s most elite live.

It looked like a giant art gallery.

Fans were welcomed by actors completely covered in white make-up …

… and others dressed in their Capitol Couture finest.

Also looming were these guys. No, they weren’t “Star Wars” stormtroopers. They’re “peacekeepers” who could be found watching over a tribute wall to “heroes” from the 12 different Capitol districts where citizens live.

After waiting in line, fans were finally ushered into a large, dimly lit room filled with many pod-shaped chairs.

The individual setup at each station looked cozy with a pillow and big headphones.

The room was crowded in no time with eager attendees.

And after it was all over, fans had the chance to enter a throne room — as long as you could get past another one of those Peacekeepers.

Once inside, fans could sit beside hologram versions of Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson) and Johanna Mason (Jena Malone).

Select Best Buy stores around the U.S. began previewing the teaser trailer starting Saturday. The trailer will be released wide to the public Monday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.