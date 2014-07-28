Fans Needed To Go Through A Strange, Swanky Gallery To Watch The New 'Hunger Games' Trailer At Comic-Con

Kirsten Acuna

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part I” trailer won’t be released globally until Monday, but if you’re at San Diego Comic-Con you can watch it now. You just have to enter the world of the film.

Lionsgate partnered with Samsung to exclusively premiere the teaser trailer at the four-day convention on the Samsung Tab S Friday afternoon.

In order to see it before anyone else, fans were asked to head to the Hard Rock Hotel outside of the San Diego Convention Center.

Hard rock hotel san diego comic con 2014Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Lionsgate/AP Images

They had to wait in pretty long lines to get a first look at the world premiere of the first teaser for “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part I.”

Hunger games line samsung experience sdcc 2014Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Once inside, fans headed to a section of Samsung’s Galaxy Experience called the Capitol Gallery. It’s named after the fictional utopian city in “The Hunger Games” where the world’s most elite live.

Capitol gallery sdcc 2014 hunger games samsungMichael Buckner/Getty Images

It looked like a giant art gallery.

Capitol gallery hunger games sdcc 2014Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Lionsgate/AP Images

Fans were welcomed by actors completely covered in white make-up …

Hunger games white makeup experienceMichael Buckner/Getty Images
Hunger games trailer premiere sdcc 2014Michael Buckner/Getty Images

… and others dressed in their Capitol Couture finest.

Hunger games sdcc 2014 capitol galleryMichael Buckner/Getty Images

Also looming were these guys. No, they weren’t “Star Wars” stormtroopers. They’re “peacekeepers” who could be found watching over a tribute wall to “heroes” from the 12 different Capitol districts where citizens live.

Peacekeeper the hunger games sdcc 2014Michael Buckner/Getty Images

After waiting in line, fans were finally ushered into a large, dimly lit room filled with many pod-shaped chairs.

Hunger games trailer gallery sdcc 2014Michael Buckner/Getty Images

The individual setup at each station looked cozy with a pillow and big headphones.

Hunger games trailer pod sdcc 2014Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Lionsgate/AP Images

The room was crowded in no time with eager attendees.

Samsung hunger games sdcc 2014Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Lionsgate/AP Image
San diego comic con hunger games experience sdcc 2014Michael Buckner/Getty Images

And after it was all over, fans had the chance to enter a throne room — as long as you could get past another one of those Peacekeepers.

Peacekeeper gallery hunger games sdcc 2014Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Lionsgate/AP Images

Once inside, fans could sit beside hologram versions of Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson) and Johanna Mason (Jena Malone).

Samsung lionsgate mockingjay peetaMichael Buckner/Getty Images

Select Best Buy stores around the U.S. began previewing the teaser trailer starting Saturday. The trailer will be released wide to the public Monday.

