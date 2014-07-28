Jennifer Lawrence Prepares For Battle In The First 'Hunger Games: Mockingjay' Teaser Trailer

Fans don’t have to wait any longer. The girl on fire is back.

Lionsgate has debuted the first teaser trailer for “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay: Part I” online and it’s exactly what fans have been waiting for.

The trailer first premiered Friday for San Diego Comic-Con attendees and was released exclusively on the film’s Facebook page.

You won’t get to see Jennifer Lawrence right away on screen. The teaser opens with the late Philip Seymour Hoffman.

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part I” is in theatres November 21.

