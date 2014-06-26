First Teaser Trailer For 'Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part I' Is A Huge Warning Shot Towards Katniss

The first teaser trailer for “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part I” is here, and fans of the series will be left reeling for more.

The teaser opens as an address by President Snow (Donald Sutherland) to the people of Panem; however, it’s clear the intent of the video is a huge warning shot directly at Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence).

The final shots of the trailer hit like a punch to the gut.

“If you resist the system, you starve yourself,” says Snow. “If you fight against it, it is you who will bleed. I know you will stand with me, with us, with all of us, together as one.”

As President Snow utters the following words, the video slowly pans out to show the fate of Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson) who was captured by the Capitol at the end of the last film.

Those who watched “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” were left to wonder what became of Katniss’ onscreen “boyfriend.” Fans of the books know this is the setup for a huge turn in Peeta’s character *spoilers* as he becomes a brainwashed pawn of the Capitol *spoilers.*

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part I” is in theatres November 21.

