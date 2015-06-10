The first trailer for the final 'Hunger Games' movie is out and it's great

We’ve been getting a few teases for this fall’s “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2” this month.

Starting with a poster at the beginning of June, the hints kept dropping on through the first official promo shot (that teased today’s date), and a photo from the filming of the film’s epilogue (one of the only missing scenes that wasn’t filmed at the same time as “Part 1”) — all leading to the official reveal of the film’s first trailer.

And it’s a pretty great trailer, one that promises a big, explosive finale.

You can watch it via Forbes’ YouTube channel below.

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2” arrives in theatres November 20, 2015.

