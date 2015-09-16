There's a new trailer out for the final 'Hunger Games' movie and it's very ominous

Lionsgate We see a rotating series of images and video highlighting Katniss and Prim’s relationship in a new ‘Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2’ trailer called ‘For Prim.’

Lionsgate just released a new trailer for “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2,” and it’s a very different type of teaser.

We see an entire flashback of the relationship between Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) and her younger sister Prim’s relationship throughout the course of the franchise.

Typically, trailers for every instalment of “The Hunger Games” focus on Katniss’ journey to take back the Capitol from the villainous President Snow (Donald Sutherland) with the help Peeta (Josh Hutcherson) and Gale (Liam Hemsworth).

But this new trailer places a big emphasis on family and the importance of their relationship, all culminating with President Snow reminding Katniss that “It’s the things we love most that destroy us.”

As the trailer scrolls through loving images of Katniss and Prim, it’s very ominous. I won’t say much more, but if you’re a fan of the books, the trailer pulls at a few heartstrings because you know where the final film is heading.

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2” is in theatres November 20, 2015.

Watch the trailer below.

