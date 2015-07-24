The trailer for 'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2' everyone went nuts for at Comic-Con is finally here!

The latest trailer for “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2” has finally debuted.

“Part 2” is the second part of the final “Hunger Games” movie, following the release of “Part 1” in 2014. After a slow build over the course of three movies, Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) will finally lead the people in an intense and violent revolution against President Snow (Donald Sutherland) and the rest of the Capitol.

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2” will be out in theatres on November 20, 2015.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.