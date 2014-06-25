The Hunger Games Released These Haunting Movie Posters Without Jennifer Lawrence

You won’t find Jennifer Lawrence or Josh Hutcherson in Lionsgate’s new promotional posters for the third Hunger Games movie “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1.”

Instead, these strange new posters feature the unknown faces of “District Heroes” from each of the 12 districts from the movie. District 12, the mining district, shows a little girl covered in dirt, wearing tattered clothes with a mining helmet by her side and a gas mask in her lap.

The poster for District 6, the transportation district, features a young man wearing uncomfortable looking pants made entirely our of tires. He holds a massive tire over his left shoulder as he looks off into the distance.

The hero in the lumber district (District 7) poster sits exposed, showing off his tattoos and his wooden leg, which he presumably crafted himself.

The striking images look like they would be better suited for the pages of a fashion magazine, but they also look and feel like propaganda posters with slogans like “The Capitol salutes its citizens in the lumber district,” and “Panem today, Panem tomorrow, Panem forever.”

It’s an interesting move to create a promotional campaign for a film and not feature the stars of the cast, especially when the franchise has such a cult-like following. Plus the world can’t get enough Jennifer Lawrence.

The posters are bold though. Bold enough to get people buzzing about the film, which won’t hit theatres until November 21. The ads are also bold enough for people to remember that this eerie campaign was made for a movie where teenagers fight to the death to please a deranged, power-hungry leader.

Not every district has a poster yet, but hopefully more will come out as the release date gets closer.

Here are the rest of the posters:

You can find all of the new posters on the film’s website.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.