Jennifer Lawrence Is Back In First Full 'Hunger Games: Mockingjay' Trailer

Lionsgate just released the first full trailer for “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part I” and it already looks better than just about every summer movie we’ve seen.

Jennifer Lawrence returns as Katniss Everdeen with a burning rage as she goes after President Snow (Donald Sutherland) and the Capitol for capturing her friend Peeta (Josh Hutcherson) in the last film.

The last film, “Catching Fire,” made more than $US864 million worldwide last year. According to a Fandango survey, the third “Hunger Games” film is the most anticipated movie of the fall.

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part I” is in theatres November 21. Advance tickets for the film will go on sale starting October 29 on Fandango.

