Next 'Hunger Games' Movie Casts Fan Favourite 'Prison Break' Villain

Big “Hunger Games” casting news for any “Prison Break” fans.

Robert Knepper, best known for his role as smooth talking, villainous jailbird Theodore Bagwell (T-Bag) on the Fox show, has been cast in both of the final “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay” parts 1 and 2.

The news was confirmed on the official “Hunger Games” Twitter account.

The announcement has him playing the role of Anotonius; however, fans of the Suzanne Collins’ series will know that’s not a character from the books.

Deadline reports Knepper will be playing President Snow’s minister.

Though Knepper has appeared in movies including “Transporter 3” and “Hitman,” the actor is best known for playing roles that make your skin crawl on the small screen.

Previous roles include a stint on NBC’s once popular show “Heroes,” “SGU Stargate Universe,” and “Cult.”

You may have also seen him in a recent episode of “The Blacklist.”

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1” is in theatres November 21, 2014.

Here’s how Knepper will look in the film from the announcement:

If you’re not familiar with the actor, here’s a video of him from “Prison Break”:

