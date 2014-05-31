A New 'Hunger Games' Mobile Game Will Let You Pretend You're A Resident Of Panem

It was only a matter of time.

On Friday, Lionsgate and San Francisco-based game studio Kabam announced that they are partnering to build a game based on the “Hunger Game” series. The game will be a role-playing and card-collecting game, and it will be available for phones and tablets.

The game will be free to play at launch, but players will be able to make in-app purchases to buy new levels or upgrade characters. In it, you will play as a District member who is sent on a mission to build alliances, liberate your District, and rebuild Panem.

Other film-based games in Kabam’s arsenal include “Fast & Furious 6: The Game,” (iOS | Android) “The Godfather: Five Families,” and “The Hobbit: Kingdoms of Middle-earth” (iOS | Android), which grossed more than $US100 million in revenue in the first year.

A release date has not yet been announced for “The Hunger Games” game, but it’s expected to be released around the same time that “Mockingjay — Part 1” comes out, which is in November, according to Variety.

The first two “Hunger Games” films have grossed more than $US1.5 billion, so it’s pretty safe to say that this game will be a hit — if it’s done well, that is. Judging by Kabam’s other games, however, it should be pretty awesome.

“Partnering with Lionsgate, Kabam will build a mobile game that’s as much fun to play as the movie is to watch,” Kabam Chief Operating Officer Kent Wakeford said in a statement.

