'Hunger Games' Josh Hutcherson Says The Drinking Age Should Be Lowered—Here's Today's Buzz

- Axl Rose declined his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside his former Guns N’ Roses crew. Apparently, the singer feels the hall doesn’t respect him. The Red Hot chilli Peppers will perform at the ceremony Saturday.
- Soon, we won’t even need to go to the movies anymore. The Bob Marley documentary “Marley” will stream simultaneously on Facebook when released in theatres.
- Betty White may have just joined Twitter, but she’s already steaming things up. Check out her exchange with Ryan Seacrest. Twitter / @BettyMWhite, @RyanSecrest
- Not saying goodbye, yet! ABC renewed its last soap opera General Hospital allowing the show to mark its 50th anniversary on air April 1st of next year. Meanwhile, talk show The Revolution got the axe.
- Marc Anthony finally filed for divorce from Jennifer Lopez.
- Green Day is recording three new albums titled ¡Uno!, ¡Dos! and ¡Tré!. No catorce?
- It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a …witch? Yes, “Sabrina The Teenage Witch” is coming to the big screen … as a superhero.
- You can buy records of passengers and crew from the Titanic on Ancestry.com.
- To no one’s surprise, Mel Gibson’s being called out as anti-Semitic again. This time screenwriter Joe Eszterhas blasts the actor because he won’t make a film about a Jewish hero, “The Maccabees.” Gibson has called the accusations “utter fabrications.”
- Check out the international poster for Quentin Tarantino’s “Django Unchained.”
- “Hunger Games” actor Josh Hutcherson told TMZ the drinking age should be 18. “If 18-year-olds can fire a shot in war … they should be able to take a shot in a bar.” Watch the clip below.
Britney Spears agreed to star on "The Voice" for a large payout
