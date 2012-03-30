How Jennifer Lawrence Got Fit For 'The Hunger Games'

Jennifer Lawrence only had six weeks to get in top shape for her physically demanding role as Katniss Everdeen in “The Hunger Games.”



The Oscar-nominated actress worked with conditioning coach Dr. Joe Horrigan who put Lawrence on “a very intense program” that included a meal plan (with carbs), stationary bike rides, archery workouts, climbing and kid favourite, skipping.

Get healthy “Hunger Games” tips and see Jennifer Lawrence in action below in this PopSugar video.

