These Charts Show How 'The Hunger Games' Shoots Down 'Twilight' At The Box Office

“The Hunger Games” has been chomping away at the box office for the past four weeks. The film adaptation of the novel by Suzanne Collins joins the ranks of “Saving Private Ryan,” “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” and “The Dark Knight” for four consecutive weeks atop the box office charts.Worldwide the film has earned $531 million and domestically the film has passed the $330 million mark. The film currently shows no signs of slowing down, and with no real threat until “The Avengers” comes to theatres May 4, the film has the potential to lead the box office for a few more weeks.



With the film’s record earnings, we wondered how the first month of “The Hunger Games” matches up to the box-office intake of other teen favourites, “Harry Potter” and “Twilight.”

We’ve compared box office weekend and domestic grosses for the first several weeks of the latest “Harry Potter” and “Twilight” installments (other sequels earned a significant amount less week by week) with “The Hunger Games” to see how the book-to-film adaptations match up. Things are looking up for Katniss and Peeta.

“The Hunger Games” has been dipping at a slower rate than either of its book-to-film adaptees. After week three in theatres, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II” grossed nearly $22 million, while “Hunger Games” brought in about $12 million more. “Twilight” dropped more than 52 per cent each week at the box office, with a heavy decline after its initial intake in November of last year.

While “Twilight” leveled off quickly after week three, “Potter” and “Hunger Games” continued to grow, with with both nearly levelling out at week four. “The Hunger Games” broke all records for March earnings, and if it stays on track may break “Potter” earnings in week six or seven.

Abroad, “Harry Potter” has “Hunger Games” beat. The “Games” may have just passed $530 million worldwide; however, “Potter” made $314 million its first week overseas … internationally. The film went on to earn nearly a billion dollars outside the U.S.

“Twilight” earned $705 million worldwide, a number “The Hunger Games” will most likely surpass.

