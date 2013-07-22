Katniss Goes To War In A New 'Hunger Games: Catching Fire' Trailer

Josh Hutcherson and Jennifer Lawrence premiered the trailer at their Comic-Con debut.

The girl on fire is back.



The new “Hunger Games: Catching Fire” trailer debuted at Comic-Con and it offers a mouthwatering look at the Quarter Quell and its arena.

Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Lenny Kravitz, among other cast members debuted the trailer during the film’s panel.

The trailer reveal follows Lionsgate’s promotional posters roll-out earlier this week.

The new characters dressed in the arena’s slick wetsuits hinted the trailer would focus on the Quarter Quell, a unique quarter-century celebration of the Hunger Games in which previous victors compete.

“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” hits theatres on November 22.

First, check out the trailer:

Now, here are some of the best moments.

Lawrence looks like she stepped out of earlier film “Winter Bones” in this scene.

Scandal! Inside President Snow’s office, Katniss watches a tape of her locking lips with best friend Gale (Hemsworth).

Effie (Elizabeth Banks) debuts an elaborate butterfly costume.

Our first look at the arena.

Here’s Katniss (Lawrence) in that gorgeous dress again.

And here are some GIFs of the scorching costume:

