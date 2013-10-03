'Hunger Games' Catching Fire Tickets Are Already Selling Out -- For November

If you haven’t bought a ticket for “The Hunger Games” sequel “Catching Fire” sequel yet, you may want to get moving.

Advanced tickets for the movie based on Suzanne Collins’ best-selling novels went on sale October 1 and they’re already selling out on both Fandango and Movietickets.com.

Here’s the kicker: the Jennifer Lawrence film doesn’t come out for about two months time.

Fandango reports that after one day of sales, “Catching Fire” represented 70% of ticket sales, outselling current releases 8 to 1.

Movietickets.com reported similar numbers with the sequel comprising of 52% of tickets sold, according to The Wrap.

If that isn’t enough, according to Fandango, the film is outpacing presales of previous wide releases 50 days before debuting in theatres.

In a nutshell, it looks like the film should be huge opening weekend.

The first film brought in $691 million worldwide last year.

Earlier this year, Fandango named “Catching Fire” the most-anticipated movie of the year as voted by fans.

The official “Hunger Games” Facebook page has made buying advance tickets something of an event as they’ve been posting numerous photos of fans excited with their early tickets on the site to remind others to make their purchase ahead of time.

Along with Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, and Liam Hemsworth will reprise their roles in the sequel.

“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” comes to theatres November 22.

