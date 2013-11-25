People Are Comparing 'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire' To 'Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back'

“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” came out this weekend and some are comparing the second film in a four-part series of adaptations to arguably the best “Star Wars” film, “The Empire Strikes Back.”

What?

When the first film came out, people obviously compared “The Hunger Games” to “Battle Royale.” Both works pitted children fighting against each other to the death.

Understandable.

But “Star Wars”?

I wasn’t convinced at first — I come from a family of pretty big “Star Wars” fans — but the more I think about it, I can see the parallels.

Are people reaching?

“Star Wars” is about a ragtag group of of rebels trying to take down the evil empire. “The Hunger Games” is about a group of rebels trying to take down the Capitol.

Star Wars / Lucasfilm Darth Vader strikes fear in all the galaxy, while President Snow (Donald Sutherland) does the same to his country in style, without the need of a bulky breathing apparatus.

Lionsgate Both also have a penchant for capes and black gloves.

Once you get past the kid-killing in the original “Hunger Games,” you realise this isn’t a story about killing children, but one about rebellion. At the end of “Catching Fire” you learn the victors of the previous “Hunger Games” are conspiring to secretly take down the Capitol and its president and Katniss will be their leader, their Luke Skywalker if you will (or at the least, their symbol).

Philip Seymour Hoffman’s character Plutarch Heavensbee is being compared to Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams).

Who’s side is Heavensbee on anyway? Much like Calrissian, Heavensbee originally works with “the empire” (in this case the Capitol), using them for their tools, before ditching them for the rebellion.

They even have their own ship! (It’s no Millennium Falcon, but it will do.)

The endings of both films are similar.

The ending of “Empire Strikes Back” had Han Solo kidnapped by the Empire and Luke Skywalker saved by a rebel ship. The ending of “Catching Fire” had Peeta captured by the Capitol and Katniss Everdeen saved by a rebel ship flying to the outskirts of Panem to figure out how to save Peeta.

Star Wars screencap The biggest difference? One was frozen in carbonite.

Murray Close / Lionsgate Peeta’s just going to be tortured by the Capitol folk.

Many reviews were already comparing the Capitol militants to “Star Wars” Stormtroopers.

“Catching Fire”:

Murray Close / Lionsgate They kind of reminded us of ‘Daft Punk’ honestly.

“Star Wars”:

Obviously coincidental, but people can’t help but compare this image of Finnick carrying a mute Mags from “Catching Fire” to Luke running around with Yoda on his back.





MTV compiled even more possible parallels between the two (most a bit too far-reaching).

Did you think of “Star Wars” while seeing “The Hunger Games” sequel?

