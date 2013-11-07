Jennifer Lawrence Gets Fired Up In The First Clip From 'The Hunger Games' Sequel

We finally get a longer look at Jennifer Lawrence in “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.”

With just a few weeks until the sequel hits theatres, Lionsgate released a clip for the film showing us an extended look at Katniss (Lawrence) and her long-time friend Gale (Liam Hemsworth).

We know from the first film Katniss is being poised as a great symbol of hope for an approaching rebellion against her government — hence her nickname, the girl on fire. From the clip below, it doesn’t look like she’s up for the task.

“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” is expected to make a huge splash at theatres when it opens November 22. Estimates have the film earning a big $185 million upon its debut — one of the largest box-office openings ever.

Update: Looks like the video has been pulled.

Here’s another version to watch for now:

