Giant, Shocking Pictures Of A Hungarian Village Flooded With Toxic Red Mud

What’s worse than an oil spill? How about toxic red mud.Thousands of cubic meters of the industrial sludge spilled from a broken reservoir at an aluminium factory in Hungary, washing through local villages.



At least four people are dead and hundreds are being treated for chemical burns.

Toxic mud has swept through local villages Chemical clean-up teams show Local residents are rescued by excavators next to a gas station while firefighters in the foreground wade through the mud in Devecser, 164 kms southwest of Budapest, Hungary, after a reservoir containing red mud of the alumina factory in nearby Ajka broke, and the poisonous chemical sludge inundated some 400 family houses in Devecser, killing one person and injuring 10, two of them seriously, Monday, Oct. 4, 2010. Three people are missing. (AP Photo/MTI, Lajos Nagy) They wear WW2-era gas masks A Hungarian soldier wearing a chemical protection gear walks through a street flooded by toxic in the town of Devecser, Hungary, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2010. Monday's flooding was caused by the rupture of a red sludge reservoir at an alumina plant in western Hungary and has affected seven towns near the Ajkai Timfoldgyar plant in the town of Ajka, 100 miles (160 kilometers) southwest of Budapest. (AP Photo/Bela Szandelszky) A Hungarian soldier, wearing a chemical protection gear, cleans a street flooded by toxic in the town of Devecser, Hungary, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2010. Monday's flooding was caused by the rupture of a red sludge reservoir at an alumina plant in western Hungary and has affected seven towns near the Ajkai Timfoldgyar plant in the town of Ajka, 100 miles (160 kilometers) southwest of Budapest. (AP Photo/Bela Szandelszky) They siphon the mud into container trucks A Hungarian soldier, wearing a chemical protection gear, cleans a street flooded by toxic in the town of Devecser, Hungary, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2010. Monday's flooding was caused by the rupture of a red sludge reservoir at an alumina plant in western Hungary and has affected seven towns near the Ajkai Timfoldgyar plant in the town of Ajka, 100 miles (160 kilometers) southwest of Budapest. (AP Photo/Bela Szandelszky) Residents are being evacuated A local resident is helped by firefighters on the shovel of an excavators in Devecser, 164 kms southwest of Budapest, Hungary, after a reservoir containing red mud of the alumina factory in nearby Ajka broke, and the poisonous chemical sludge inundated some 400 family houses in Devecser, killing one person and injuring 10, two of them seriously, Monday, Oct. 4, 2010. Three people are missing. (AP Photo/MTI, Lajos Nagy) People save belongings from their homes flooded by toxic mud in the Kolontar, Hungary, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2010. Monday's flooding was caused by the rupture of a red sludge reservoir at an alumina plant in western Hungary and has affected seven towns near the Ajkai, 100 miles (160 kilometers) southwest of Budapest. The flood of toxic mud killed a yet unknown number of people, injured more than hundred, while some are still missing. (AP Photo/Bela Szandelszky) A villager puts on a protective mask in front of his house flooded by toxic mud in the Kolontar, Hungary, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2010. A third person has died in flooding caused by the rupture of a red sludge reservoir at an alumina plant in western Hungary, rescue services said Tuesday. Six people were missing and 120 injured in what officials said was an ecological disaster. The government declared a state of emergency in three counties affected by the flooding. (AP Photo/Bela Szandelszky) Local residents make their way near mud flowing in a street of Devecser, 164 kms southwest of Budapest, Hungary, after a reservoir containing red mud of the alumina factory in nearby Ajka broke, and the poisonous chemical sludge inundated some 400 family houses in Devecser, killing one person and injuring 10, two of them seriously, Monday, Oct. 4, 2010. Three people are missing. (APPhoto/MTI, Lajos Nagy) Some stay behind to rescue property from the flood A villager checks his yard flooded by toxic mud in the Kolontar, Hungary, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2010. Monday's flooding was caused by the rupture of a red sludge reservoir at an alumina plant in western Hungary and has affected seven towns near the Ajkai, 100 miles (160 kilometers) southwest of Budapest. The flood of toxic mud killed a yet unknown number of people, injured more than hundred, while some are still missing. (AP Photo/Bela Szandelszky) A rescue helicopter lands on the road at the edge of the village of Kolontar, Hungary, on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2010, where several houses were flooded by toxic mud. Monday's flooding was caused by the rupture of a red sludge reservoir at an alumina plant in western Hungary and has affected seven towns near Ajkai, 100 miles (160 kilometers) southwest of Budapest. The flood of toxic mud killed killed a yet unknown number of people, injured more than hundred, while some are still missing. (AP Photo/Bela Szandelszky) Some animals were rescued. WARNING: THE NEXT PHOTO SHOWS A CAT WHO DROWNED Tunde Erdelyi, left, saves her cat while Janos Kis, right, walks into their yard flooded by toxic mud in the town of Devecser, Hungary, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2010. Monday's flooding was caused by the rupture of a red sludge reservoir at an alumina plant in western Hungary and has affected seven towns near the Ajkai Timfoldgyar plant in the town of Ajka, 100 miles (160 kilometers) southwest of Budapest. (AP Photo/Bela Szandelszky) Gruesome A cat lies dead in the toxic mud, which flooded the village of Kolontar, Hungary, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2010. Monday's flooding was caused by the rupture of a red sludge reservoir at an alumina plant in western Hungary and has affected seven towns near Ajkai, 100 miles (160 kilometers) southwest of Budapest. The flood of toxic mud killed killed a yet unknown number of people, injured more than hundred, while some are still missing. (AP Photo/Bela Szandelszky)

