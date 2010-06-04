The Next Shoe: Hungary Pressed To Disclose The 'True State' Of Its Finance's After Skeletons Fall Out Of The Closet

The Hungarian government has preemptively warned that it will soon outline massive economic restructuring… since it will soon, ominously, disclose the true state of its 2010 budget.



The Hungarian currency, the forint, fell and Hungarian bond yields rose on the news:

CNBC:

“After the figures reflecting the true state of the economy (become public), within 72 hours an economic action plan must be put on the table,” Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s spokesman Peter Szijjarto told TV2 television.

“It cannot be about…an adjustment, about patching up (the economy)…measures aimed at improving the financial situation must be linked with deep structural changes,” Orban told the same television channel over the phone from Brussels.

…

He did not give details on the plans. His spokesman reiterated the budget was in a “much worse” state than what the previous government put down in the budget law and “skeletons were continuously falling out of the closet”.

While the central bank has indicated a budget deficit of jus 4.5% of GDP, some government officials have suggested a figure north of 7%. The EU has pressed the government to disclose the extent of any problems as soon as possible so that they can be addressed, in order to avoid another situation like Greece where problems were hidden an unaddressed for too long.

