Hungary Joins The List Of Top 10 Default Risks

Hungary has just crashed the sovereign default risk party, taking over the number 10 spot of potential sovereign defaulters.
This Month: 04 June 2010
A month ago, it was California’s time in the hot seat, with its CDS at 254 bps and a default risk of 20%.
Last Month: 11 May 2010
While California’s risk had surged by 11 May, overall default risk had subsided somewhat.
Bad May Numbers: 06 May 2010
This guest post appeared at Credit Writedowns >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.