Hungary Joins The List Of Top 10 Default Risks

Edward Harrison

Hungary has just crashed the sovereign default risk party, taking over the number 10 spot of potential sovereign defaulters.

This Month: 04 June 2010

edharrison chart

A month ago, it was California’s time in the hot seat, with its CDS at 254 bps and a default risk of 20%.

Last Month: 11 May 2010

edharrison chart

While California’s risk had surged by 11 May, overall default risk had subsided somewhat. 

Bad May Numbers: 06 May 2010

edharrison chart

This guest post appeared at Credit Writedowns >

