Hungary Joins The List Of Top 10 Default Risks

Hungary has just crashed the sovereign default risk party, taking over the number 10 spot of potential sovereign defaulters.



This Month: 04 June 2010

A month ago, it was California’s time in the hot seat, with its CDS at 254 bps and a default risk of 20%.

Last Month: 11 May 2010

While California’s risk had surged by 11 May, overall default risk had subsided somewhat.

Bad May Numbers: 06 May 2010

This guest post appeared at Credit Writedowns >



