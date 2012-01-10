Actually, Hungary Might Reverse All Those Controversial New Laws

Photo: AP

Speaking in an interview today published in The Guardian, Hungary’s foreign minister János Martonyi seems to clearly confirm that the controversial constitutional changes that have led to criticism from the IMF and the EU could be changed.”Everything is negotiable,” Martonyi said. “We want to start negotiating with the IMF and to come to an agreement as soon as possible.”



He goes on to say there will be a deal several times, the article notes.

That’s something of a contrast to how Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban talks in the Hungarian press, you may note.

However, Martonyi did take time to criticise those who sought to portray Orban as a dictator:

“It’s one thing to [raise] issues where our legislation may or may not be fully in line with EU rules. That’s one point. There might be several such issues. But it’s a completely different point whether Hungary has a system based on the rule of law, that Hungary is a democratic country, whether Hungary respects fundamental human rights and so on.”

Read more at The Guardian >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.