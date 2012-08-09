Iceland Missed A Chance To Win Its First Ever Gold Medal After This Wacky Handball Ending

Photo: NBCSN
Handball has become the cult sport of the 2012 Olympics. And today, we had the most thrilling moment of the men’s tournament.Iceland led its quarterfinal game against Hungary 27-26 and was shooting a penalty shot with 12 seconds left.
No way they could lose that, right?
Wrong.
A hectic sequences ensued, and Hungary eventually won the game in overtime.
Iceland — which has never won a summer Olympic gold medal — has a great handball team. But they yet again missed a chance at gold in heartbreaking fashion.
Iceland looks to have the game wrapped up. They were up 27-26 with 21 seconds left, and they had the ball (there is no shot clock)
Iceland then got ANOTHER break with 12 seconds left, when they were awarded a penalty shot on this foul (Iceland in red)
