Iceland Missed A Chance To Win Its First Ever Gold Medal After This Wacky Handball Ending

Handball has become the cult sport of the 2012 Olympics. And today, we had the most thrilling moment of the men’s tournament.Iceland led its quarterfinal game against Hungary 27-26 and was shooting a penalty shot with 12 seconds left.



No way they could lose that, right?

Wrong.

A hectic sequences ensued, and Hungary eventually won the game in overtime.

Iceland — which has never won a summer Olympic gold medal — has a great handball team. But they yet again missed a chance at gold in heartbreaking fashion.

