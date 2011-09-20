Hungary's Quick-Fix To Swiss Franc Mortgages Could Devastate Its Economy

Photo: AP

Last month we wrote about Hungarians bucking under Swiss Franc denominated mortgage loans. Two-thirds of Hungarian mortgages are denominated in Swiss francs and there’s been a lot of chatter about officials coming to the rescue of borrowers. The latest move has taken markets by surprise.The government is letting borrowers who make payments on time, the opportunity to pay a fixed rate of 180 Hungarian forint to a Swiss Franc and 250 forint to a Euro, with banks taking a massive blow. Officials also have a temporary break on evictions, and have introduced early repayment options.



Societe Generale analyst Guillaume Salomon says Swiss franc mortgages are estimated to total 5.5 trillion forint. The government expects 10% of mortgages to be re-financed, while most expect that figure to be closer to 20% – 30%. Salomon thinks the impact on banks would be massive. :

“The losses for the banking sector roughly equates to about EUR600mn for every 10% take- up, or potentially a total just under EUR2bn, were the high end of expectations to be met.”

€2 billion in losses would be a huge blow at a time when the global economy is slowing. Critics have argued that this plan isn’t well thought out and could prompt banks to shut down operations in Hungary, dissuade investors and prompt a downgrade of the country’s credit rating. It could also hurt Hungary’s growth which would be devastating to the country’s already pallid economy.

Hungary’s economy

Only 54.6% of Hungary’s working age population is currently employed. To deal with massive unemployment, the ruling Fidesz Party passed a plan through Parliament in July that would no longer give benefits to people who can work, and would instead employ them in community service jobs like picking up garbage or building stadiums, according to Bloomberg. The government aims to see up to 300,000 people employed under this plan by 2012 and will no longer provide unemployment benefits after 90 days.

It’s unclear how the country is going to fund the massive project but it is repaying $29 billion bailout led by the IMF. Moreover, despite government estimates of 2% GDP growth in 2011, analysts expect slower pace of growth.

The damage to the forint

A sudden repayment of loans could make the financial system unstable and force banks to buy foreign currencies to counter all the repaid loans. It could have major repercussions on the National Bank of Hungary’s monetary policy. Salomon explains:

“Until recently, the National Bank of Hungary had slowly been moving in the camp of monetary easing, reflecting a lower growth outlook, domestically and internationally, and favourable inflation developments. This has taken a turn for the worst in the last couple of weeks… And more recently, the foreign currency fixings have added fuel to the fire with another wave of currency weakness.

The issue is no longer whether the central bank could cut, but whether further currency weakness could push the central bank to hike aggressively in defence of the forint. We indeed believe that this is a significant risk.

…The central bank prefers to intervene quietly at times when it judges that volatility in the forint is simply too extreme. These interventions are designed to lessen the volatility rather than change market trends. The NBH will not aim to change a market trend via FX intervention. However monetary policy can do just that. And this is the strongest message we came back with from Hungary.”

Ending the “era of bankers”

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán is set on making banks share the burden with borrowers. In an interview with Metropol (via the Budapest Business Journal), he said the era of bankers had ruined Hungary and Europe and that it was time to end the practice of making borrowers take the hit on losses and risks. He blamed banks for making people believe they could borrow without consequences and creating the illusion of constant access to cheap credit.

Orbán also doesn’t expect the Swiss franc to ease to the same levels as the time borrowers had taken out Swiss franc-denominated loans. He argues that it is worth it, to take forint loans to repay loans in other currencies.

The measures have already sparked fury amongst neighbours. Austrian banks like UniCredit Bank Austria, Erste Group Bank and Raiffeisen Bank International are some lenders likely to take a hit, since they have €6 billion of foreign-currency loans in Hungary, according to Reuters. There are already talks that Orbán’s move goes against European Union rules, and Austrian Foreign Minister Michael Spindelegger has said Vienna may choose to take the case to European Court of Justice if Budapest didn’t change tactics.

For now, its wait and watch.

