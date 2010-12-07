Hungary Was Just Downgraded, And The Ramifications Could Be Gigantic

Hungary was downgraded today by Moody’s to Baa1, a two notch downgrade, bringing the country close to a junk rating.
The downgrade shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone monitoring the situation in Hungary. The country has a series of problems that aren’t going away anytime soon:
- The government is trying to patch together a plan to cut its deficit, but has found it difficult to do so.
- The country is at odds with the IMF, which is refusing to supply more funding, until it pushes through more austerity measures.
- Many Hungarians took out bank loans in foreign currencies, like the euro and Swiss Franc, and are now struggling to repay them.
- CDS prices on Hungarian debt have now surged to over 370 bps (via Markit).
The downgrade certainly isn’t a surprise, but it’s a worrying sign for many of Europe’s banks. A report from BNP Paribas from earlier this year pointed out the exposures of other European countries to Hungary, and banks’ exposures too.
Things do not look good for Austria, among other places.
CEO: Frederic Oudea
Speculation: Societe Generale owns 60% of Komercni Banka, a Czech bank with significant exposure to the Hungarian market.
Note: Data as of December 2009
Source: BNP Paribas via FT Alphaville
CEO: Jan Vanhevel
K&H is majority owned by KBC, the Belgium based bank.
Note: Data as of December 2009
Source: BNP Paribas via FT Alphaville
CEO: Corrado Passera
CIB is majority owned by Intesa SanPaolo, based in Turin, Italy.
Note: Data as of December 2009
Source: BNP Paribas via FT Alphaville
CEO: Alessandro Profumo
Unicredit is a Milan, Italy based bank.
Note: Data as of December 2009
Source: BNP Paribas via FT Alphaville
CEO: Gerd Haeusler
MKB is majority owned by Bayerische Landesbank, the Munich, Germany based bank.
Note: Data as of December 2009
Source: BNP Paribas via FT Alphaville
CEO: Andreas Treichl
Erste Bank is majority owned by The Erste Foundation, and partially owned by Spain's Caixa.
Note: Data as of December 2009
Source: BNP Paribas via FT Alphaville
CEO: Herbert Stepic
Raffeisen Bank is a Vienna based Austrian bank.
Note: Data as of December 2009
Source: BNP Paribas via FT Alphaville
CEO: Jeff Immelt
GE is the majority owner of Budapest Bank.
Note: Data as of December 2009
Source: BNP Paribas via FT Alphaville
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.