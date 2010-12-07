Hungary Was Just Downgraded, And The Ramifications Could Be Gigantic

Hungary was downgraded today by Moody’s to Baa1, a two notch downgrade, bringing the country close to a junk rating.



The downgrade shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone monitoring the situation in Hungary. The country has a series of problems that aren’t going away anytime soon:

The government is trying to patch together a plan to cut its deficit, but has found it difficult to do so.

The country is at odds with the IMF, which is refusing to supply more funding, until it pushes through more austerity measures.

Many Hungarians took out bank loans in foreign currencies, like the euro and Swiss Franc, and are now struggling to repay them.

CDS prices on Hungarian debt have now surged to over 370 bps (via Markit).

The downgrade certainly isn’t a surprise, but it’s a worrying sign for many of Europe’s banks. A report from BNP Paribas from earlier this year pointed out the exposures of other European countries to Hungary, and banks’ exposures too.

Things do not look good for Austria, among other places.

