Here Are The Countries And Banks Most Exposed To The Emerging Crisis In Hungary

Gregory White
Hungary Riot

After months of dormancy, Eastern Europe is now front and centre in concerns over European banking exposure. Hungary is the new focus.

Several European countries are at the centre of the banking storm, as their banks may be highly exposed to the struggling Hungarian market.

But banks across Europe are seeing new problems on their balance sheets, and BNP Paribas have the details, via FT Alphaville.

Spain: Bank claims of $1.2 billion

Note: Data as of December 2009

Source: BNP Paribas via FT Alphaville

Japan: Bank claims of $1.7 billion

Note: Data as of December 2009

Source: BNP Paribas via FT Alphaville

UK: Bank claims of $2.1 billion

Note: Data as of December 2009

Source: BNP Paribas via FT Alphaville

Netherlands: Bank claims of $3.5 billion

Note: Data as of December 2009

Source: BNP Paribas via FT Alphaville

France: Bank claims of $11.1 billion

Note: Data as of December 2009

Source: BNP Paribas via FT Alphaville

Speculation, French exposed bank: Societe Generale

CEO: Frederic Oudea

Speculation: Societe Generale owns 60% of Komercni Banka, a Czech bank with significant exposure to the Hungarian market.

Note: Data as of December 2009

Source: BNP Paribas via FT Alphaville

Belgium: Bank claims of $17.2 billion

Note: Data as of December 2009

Source: BNP Paribas via FT Alphaville

Exposed Belgiun Bank: K&H, with total assets of $11.3 billion

CEO: Jan Vanhevel

K&H is majority owned by KBC, the Belgium based bank.

Note: Data as of December 2009

Source: BNP Paribas via FT Alphaville

Italy: Bank claims of $25 billion

Note: Data as of December 2009

Source: BNP Paribas via FT Alphaville

Exposed Italian Bank: CIB, with total assets of $10.2 billion

CEO: Corrado Passera

CIB is majority owned by Intesa SanPaolo, based in Turin, Italy.

Note: Data as of December 2009

Source: BNP Paribas via FT Alphaville

Italian exposed bank: Unicredit, with total assets of $4.2 billion

CEO: Alessandro Profumo

Unicredit is a Milan, Italy based bank.

Note: Data as of December 2009

Source: BNP Paribas via FT Alphaville

Germany: Bank claims of $31.9 billion

Note: Data as of December 2009

Source: BNP Paribas via FT Alphaville

Exposed German Bank: MKB, with total assets of $11.5 billion

CEO: Gerd Haeusler

MKB is majority owned by Bayerische Landesbank, the Munich, Germany based bank.

Note: Data as of December 2009

Source: BNP Paribas via FT Alphaville

Austria: Bank claims of $37 billion

Note: Data as of December 2009

Source: BNP Paribas via FT Alphaville

Exposed Austrian Bank: Erste Bank, with total assets of $10.7 billion

CEO: Andreas Treichl

Erste Bank is majority owned by The Erste Foundation, and partially owned by Spain's Caixa.

Note: Data as of December 2009

Source: BNP Paribas via FT Alphaville

Exposed Austrian Bank: Raiffeisen, with total assets of $8.8 billion

CEO: Herbert Stepic

Raffeisen Bank is a Vienna based Austrian bank.

Note: Data as of December 2009

Source: BNP Paribas via FT Alphaville

American exposed bank: Budapest Bank, with assets of $3.4 billion

CEO: Jeff Immelt

GE is the majority owner of Budapest Bank.

Note: Data as of December 2009

Source: BNP Paribas via FT Alphaville

Now check out 12 charts that show you why Eastern Europe is about to crack

Here are the signs of trouble in Eastern Europe >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.