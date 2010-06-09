Here Are The Countries And Banks Most Exposed To The Emerging Crisis In Hungary

After months of dormancy, Eastern Europe is now front and centre in concerns over European banking exposure. Hungary is the new focus.



Several European countries are at the centre of the banking storm, as their banks may be highly exposed to the struggling Hungarian market.

But banks across Europe are seeing new problems on their balance sheets, and BNP Paribas have the details, via FT Alphaville.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.