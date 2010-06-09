Here Are The Countries And Banks Most Exposed To The Emerging Crisis In Hungary

After months of dormancy, Eastern Europe is now front and centre in concerns over European banking exposure. Hungary is the new focus.
Several European countries are at the centre of the banking storm, as their banks may be highly exposed to the struggling Hungarian market.
But banks across Europe are seeing new problems on their balance sheets, and BNP Paribas have the details, via FT Alphaville.
CEO: Frederic Oudea
Speculation: Societe Generale owns 60% of Komercni Banka, a Czech bank with significant exposure to the Hungarian market.
Note: Data as of December 2009
Source: BNP Paribas via FT Alphaville
CEO: Jan Vanhevel
K&H is majority owned by KBC, the Belgium based bank.
Note: Data as of December 2009
Source: BNP Paribas via FT Alphaville
CEO: Corrado Passera
CIB is majority owned by Intesa SanPaolo, based in Turin, Italy.
Note: Data as of December 2009
Source: BNP Paribas via FT Alphaville
CEO: Alessandro Profumo
Unicredit is a Milan, Italy based bank.
Note: Data as of December 2009
Source: BNP Paribas via FT Alphaville
CEO: Gerd Haeusler
MKB is majority owned by Bayerische Landesbank, the Munich, Germany based bank.
Note: Data as of December 2009
Source: BNP Paribas via FT Alphaville
CEO: Andreas Treichl
Erste Bank is majority owned by The Erste Foundation, and partially owned by Spain's Caixa.
Note: Data as of December 2009
Source: BNP Paribas via FT Alphaville
CEO: Herbert Stepic
Raffeisen Bank is a Vienna based Austrian bank.
Note: Data as of December 2009
Source: BNP Paribas via FT Alphaville
CEO: Jeff Immelt
GE is the majority owner of Budapest Bank.
Note: Data as of December 2009
Source: BNP Paribas via FT Alphaville
