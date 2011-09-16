Hungarian Metal Company Fined $647 Million Over Toxic Spill

Several towns were affected by the toxic spill in October last year.

The Hungarian aluminium company responsible for killing 10 people last year when one of its reservoirs burst has been charged $647 million for damage to the environment, reports the New York Times.The Hungarian Government fined the MAL Hungarian aluminium Project and Trading company after an accident last year caused 184 million gallons of toxic red sludge to seep into nearby towns.



The spillage killed 10 and injured 150 others, mainly through chemical burns. The fine is four times what it cost Hungarian authorities to clear up the fall out from the accident.

