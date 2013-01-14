Hungarian Finance Minister Blasts Nouriel Roubini For The Fall Of The Country's Currency

Joe Weisenthal

Ooh. This is juicy. The Hungarian finance minister is blasting Nouriel Roubini for the fall in the Hungarian Forint!

We don’t know too much about the context yet.

Real quickly we can’t find TOO much that Nouriel has said about Hungary, though at the beginning of 2012 he made some dark noises.

It is well known that the Forint has had a rough ride. And Roubini is well known in various ailing countries, because there’s a good chance that at some point he said something about them, and then it got splashed across the news.

Here’s a chart of the Hungarian Forint vs. the Euro. it’s up off its recent lows, but still on a big downtrend.

image

Photo: Google

