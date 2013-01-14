Hungarian Finance Minister Blasts Nouriel Roubini For The Fall Of The Country's Currency

Ooh. This is juicy. The Hungarian finance minister is blasting Nouriel Roubini for the fall in the Hungarian Forint!



Hungary blames…@nourielroubini for the forint’s slump,says “speculation” is underway against the currency — Michael McKee (@mckonomy) January 14, 2013

We don’t know too much about the context yet.

Real quickly we can’t find TOO much that Nouriel has said about Hungary, though at the beginning of 2012 he made some dark noises.

In 2012 hungary may have a financing gap as large as 10% of GDP puttin pressure on reserves and currency — Nouriel Roubini (@Nouriel) January 6, 2012

It is well known that the Forint has had a rough ride. And Roubini is well known in various ailing countries, because there’s a good chance that at some point he said something about them, and then it got splashed across the news.

Here’s a chart of the Hungarian Forint vs. the Euro. it’s up off its recent lows, but still on a big downtrend.

Photo: Google

