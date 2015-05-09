Hung jury in Etan Patz case results in mistrial

Seth WenigDefence attorney Harvey Fishbein, left, speaks to reporters during a break in the trial of Pedro Hernandez in New York, Tuesday, May 5, 2015. Jurors deliberating in the murder trial of Hernandez, a man accused of kidnapping and killing 6-year-old Etan Patz in 1979, says they’re deadlocked — for a second time. But a judge is telling them to keep trying for a verdict.
A New York judge declared a mistrial on Friday for man accused of kidnapping and murdering 6-year-old Etan Patz in 1979, NY1 News reported.
A jury was in its 18th day of deliberations in the trial of Pedro Hernandez, 54, at state Supreme Court in Manhattan. Justice Maxwell Wiley told the courtroom he would have to call deliberations to an end and dismiss jurors.
