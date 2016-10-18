Hundreds of people walked out of an Amy Schumer comedy show after she mocked Donald Trump

John Lynch
Amy Schumer.

About 200 people walked out of Amy Schumer’s stand-up comedy show in at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, after she mocked Donald Trump in her act, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Schumer called Trump an “orange, sexual-assaulting, fake college-starting monster” about halfway through her Sunday night show, and loud boos reportedly emanated from a “a vocal, but small minority” of the arena’s crowd (the arena holds about 20,000).

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Schumer said that she doesn’t understand how people can support the Republican nominee, and she even invited one Trump supporter onstage: 

“At one point she asked for a Trump supporter — preferably one with sleeves, she told security personnel — to join her up onstage to explain their enthusiasm for Trump. One fellow did, but he said he voted for Trump mainly because he doesn’t trust Clinton. When some audience members booed, the actor and comedian invited them to leave and also asked security to remove anyone booing.”

Several fans took to Twitter after the show to protest Schumer’s open political stance, as the Daily Intelligencer points out. 

Schumer endorsed Hillary Clinton in March. On Sunday, Clinton’s Florida campaign Twitter account tweeted a picture of Schumer registering voters in Florida.

Watch footage of Schumer’s Trump routine below:

