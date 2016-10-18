Hundreds of people walked out of an Amy Schumer comedy show after she mocked Donald Trump

About 200 people walked out of Amy Schumer’s stand-up comedy show in at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, after she mocked Donald Trump in her act, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Schumer called Trump an “orange, sexual-assaulting, fake college-starting monster” about halfway through her Sunday night show, and loud boos reportedly emanated from a “a vocal, but small minority” of the arena’s crowd (the arena holds about 20,000).

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Schumer said that she doesn’t understand how people can support the Republican nominee, and she even invited one Trump supporter onstage:

“At one point she asked for a Trump supporter — preferably one with sleeves, she told security personnel — to join her up onstage to explain their enthusiasm for Trump. One fellow did, but he said he voted for Trump mainly because he doesn’t trust Clinton. When some audience members booed, the actor and comedian invited them to leave and also asked security to remove anyone booing.”

Several fans took to Twitter after the show to protest Schumer’s open political stance, as the Daily Intelligencer points out.

Hey @amyschumer leave the political stuff out of your comedy shows. We came to laugh not talk politics. We can turn On CNN and NBC for that????

— Luisa Metallo (@LuiGucci) October 17, 2016

@sammylove0708 @amyschumer the people who left didn’t leave because we don’t share her political views. I went to hear jokes. #trump

— matt waz (@waz1921) October 17, 2016

@amyschumer Keep politics to yourself. Tampa show tonight disappointment. Criticise Trump with your vulgarity. Hypocrite.

— Lesa Martino (@LesaLesa1234) October 17, 2016

Schumer endorsed Hillary Clinton in March. On Sunday, Clinton’s Florida campaign Twitter account tweeted a picture of Schumer registering voters in Florida.

Letting voters lean on her while they update their voter registration! #ImWithHer pic.twitter.com/WifLjlbKd7

— Hillary for Florida (@HillaryforFL) October 16, 2016

Watch footage of Schumer’s Trump routine below:

