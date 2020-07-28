Hundreds of teens wrecked a Memphis mini-golf centre after being told they wouldn't get refunds because of overcrowding

Screenshot of Video Tree/YouTube A video posted on social media showed teenagers wreaking havoc at the Putt-Putt Fun Centre in Memphis after being told that the centre was closing because of COVID-19 restrictions but wouldn’t issue refunds.

Chaos erupted on Saturday at the Putt-Putt Fun Centre in Memphis, Tennessee.

Between 300 and 400 teenagers gathered there, but a crowd that large violated coronavirus-related restrictions. The centre closed, but employees said they wouldn’t issue refunds,WREG reported.

A video showed a group of teenagers going ballistic, with some throwing plastic dividers and stands at employees. Another appeared to show a girl spitting at a worker.

A group of teenagers was caught on camera wreaking havoc at a mini-golf centre in Memphis, Tennessee, on Saturday.

Between 300 and 400 teenagers gathered at the Putt-Putt Fun Centre, but a crowd that size violated coronavirus-related restrictions, WREG, a local CBS affiliate, reported.

Putt-Putt Fun Centre decided to close because of the overcrowding – but things went awry when employees said they wouldn’t issue refunds, WREG said.

One video showed some teenagers, many of whom were not wearing masks, throwing papers, plastic dividers, and crowd-control stands over the cash register at employees on the other side.

Another video appeared to show a girl spitting at an employee.

As of Monday, the United States had reported more than 4.2 million coronavirus cases and over 147,100 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Tennessee, which experienced a surge in virus cases at the end of June, had confirmed more than 93,900 cases and at least 967 deaths.

The highly contagious infection typically spreads via droplets emitted when a person coughs, speaks, or sneezes. A study published in May found that talking was a “likely mode” of transmission. It’s also possible for a person who never shows symptoms to spread the disease to others they come in contact with.

The Putt-Putt Fun Centre’s general manager, Aaron Bos, described the chaos in a statement to WREG as something the centre had “never experienced in 57 years of business.” He said that while no one was injured, going forward, all minors must be accompanied by a parent or a guardian or will be asked to leave.

“Parents chose to leave large groups of teenagers at our facility without their supervision. Some of those people chose to create a disturbance the likes of which we have never seen,” Bos said, adding, “We are actively trying to identify those involved and hold them accountable for their actions.”

WREG reported that a 13-year-old boy had been issued a juvenile summons for disorderly conduct.

